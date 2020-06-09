‘Majority of sectors failing to keep up with long-term climate goals’

The majority of sectors and technologies could be falling behind their long-term climate and energy access goals.

This is according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which has warned governments to take immediate action to ensure that the Covid-19 crisis doesn’t delay the transition to clean energy.

According to a new report published by the organisation, only six out of the 46 surveyed technologies and sectors are currently on track to meet their sustainability goals.

While technologies such as electric vehicles and data centres were on track by the end of last year, the energy storage and nuclear sectors fell behind their 2019 installation targets.

According to the study, most of the largest contributors to global emissions remain behind targets, with the power sector registering a drop of only 1.3% in 2019 as opposed to its goal of 4%.

The report further states that the Covid-19 crisis could slow down progress, with key sectors facing growth challenges such as deploying low carbon solutions or delays in clean energy investments.

Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director at IEA, said: “This is not the time to take our foot off the pedal. Our latest findings make clear the urgent need for governments to do more to foster the growth of these technologies, which can create jobs, stimulate economic growth and also help us accelerate transitions to cleaner energy systems.”