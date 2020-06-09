Tata Power and MG Motor India to install EV charging stations across India

Indian power giant Tata Power has joined hands with automotive company MG Motor India to install end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India.

The two companies have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy 50kW Direct Current (DC) super-fast chargers at select locations.

The EV charging stations will cater to both MG Motor customers and other EV owners with suitable cars.

The firms involved note the deal will significantly add to existing EV charging infrastructure across Indian cities.