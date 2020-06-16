Tesla granted electricity generation licence in the UK

Tesla has been granted an electricity generation licence in the UK.

Energy regulator Ofgem has published a release stating: “The Gas and Electricity Markets Authority hereby gives notice pursuant to section 6A(5) of the Electricity Act 1989 that on 12 June 2020 an electricity generation licence was granted under section 6(1)(a) of the Act to Tesla Motors Limited… ….authorising it to generate electricity in the area specified in Schedule 1 for the purpose of giving a supply to any premises or enabling a supply to be so given.”

The electric car manufacturer and technology firm originally applied for the licence last May – it hopes to develop virtual power plants in the UK and in other countries using its ‘Autobidder’ real-time trading and control platform, which aggregates distributed energy resources and works to balance demand and supply.