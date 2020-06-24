UN Chief calls for a ‘new contract for nature’ to address climate change

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres has called for a ‘new contract for nature’ to address land degradation and climate change.

Speaking on the occasion of the ‘World Day to combat desertification and drought’, Guterres highlighted the need to increase land restoration and employ more nature-based solutions for climate action.

Stating the need to protect drylands from overexploitation and inappropriate land use, the Secretary-General called for sustainable production and consumption.

Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary at the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, added: “In our globalised world, the food we eat, the feed for our livestock and the fibre for clothes, impact land thousands of miles away.

“Each of us holds the power to protect the land for each choice we make in our daily lives and we can still choose to protect nature. By doing so, we, in fact, protect our future.”

President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, said: “We must support smallholder farmers, the vast number of whom are women, to make evidence-based decisions in regard to crop selection, inputs usage and land resilience, in the face of climate change and loss of biodiversity.”