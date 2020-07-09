Amazon secures six million gallons of sustainable fuel to lower air cargo emissions

Amazon has announced it has secured six million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Shell Aviation and produced by North American biodiesel producer World Energy.

The fuel includes feedstock of inedible agricultural waste fats and oil and will be used for the air operations of the logistics and retail giant.

The switch is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 20%.

Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air, said: “Development of more efficient air cargo solutions is critical to achieving our goal of net zero carbon across Amazon by 2040.

“We’re already reducing carbon across our air network, from our ground operations where we were the first to use electric main deck loaders in North America to our fleet and network design.

“Using sustainable aviation fuel is a natural next step and one that calls for continued action. We encourage other companies to join us in the effort to engage with suppliers to create more fuel alternatives.”

Earlier this year, Amazon trialled SAF on two flights originating from Washington to Arizona and Connecticut.