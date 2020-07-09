Vestas receives order for 166MW of wind projects in Poland

Vestas has received a 166MW order for two projects awarded at the Polish wind-solar-energy auction in December 2019.

With this order, the firm has surpassed 1GW of onshore wind energy projects in Poland since the country introduced its auction scheme in 2018.

The Debnica Kazubska and the Bialy Bor wind projects will consist of six and 42 turbines respectively, which will be designed to maximise power production while at the same time lower the cost of energy.

Ignacio Huarte, Chairman of Uriel Renovables, said: “We now look forward to strengthening our cooperation and to working together again on these two projects in Poland, which represent one of the largest developments we have carried out on our more than 25 years of history on the renewable energy market.”

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe, commented: “Reaching 1GW of auction wins means a milestone for the further development of the Polish onshore wind market and makes Vestas the undisputed market leader in Poland, being the main contributor the expansion of wind energy with a 36% market share.”