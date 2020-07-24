UK dominates offshore wind market, ‘owning a quarter of total global portfolio’

The UK has dominated the offshore wind market, owning a quarter of all offshore wind projects around the world.

That’s according to a new report by the trade association RenewableUK, which suggests the UK has retained its top spot in the industry in terms of projects in the pipeline or already in use, boasting a total capacity of 38.9GW.

The research also shows the growth of global offshore wind energy projects which are operational, under construction, consented or being planned has soared by 30% in the last year from 122GW to 159GW.

China has jumped from fourth to second place with 19.3GW, an increase of 7.3GW, up 60%.

The US has kept its third place, achieving an increase of 13% from last year, while Germany has dropped from second to fourth place as its total of 16.5GW has remained almost the same over the previous 12 months, adding just 68MW.

The findings of the report also note Taiwan has stayed in fifth position with its project pipeline growing by 28%.

RenewableUK’s Deputy Chief Executive Melanie Onn said: “In the current economic crisis, these new figures show that offshore wind is one of the major growth opportunities worldwide.

“In the UK alone, we estimate next year’s auction for renewable power could secure over £20 billion of new investment.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly news emails for Energy Live News and future Net Zero right here…