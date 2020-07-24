New agreement works towards Ukraine’s first grid-scale energy storage system

A new agreement between Honeywell and DTEK will see the firms work towards Ukraine’s first grid-scale energy storage system.

They plan to launch Honeywell’s Experion Energy Programme in Ukraine, which they say will form a core element of a scheme by DTEK to develop the battery infrastructure.

The programme will enable industrial customers to develop large-scale battery energy storage systems, helping to enable the integration of renewables into the energy mix and decrease fossil fuel power generation, as well as increase the flexibility of the grid.

They will first launch a pilot project based around a 1MW/1,5 MWh lithium-ion energy storage system located at DTEK’s Zaporizhzhya Power Plant, which will be built and launched in the next year.

Emanuele Volpe, Chief Innovation Officer, DTEK, said; “The future of energy is focused on the transition from a centralised energy system to one that is decentralised and flexible, with an increasing focus on the provision of energy from multiple sources – including renewables.

“DTEK is the driving force behind changes that will determine the future of Ukraine’s energy sector, and this agreement with Honeywell exemplifies our commitment to leading the way on this national objective.”