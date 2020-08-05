Iberdrola to build ‘world’s largest’ onsite self-consumption solar system

Iberdrola has announced it will build and operate what it claims will be the world’s largest onsite self-consumption solar power system in Spain.

It has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SABIC to provide green electricity to the petrochemical multination’s industrial plant in La Aljorra – Cartagena in Murcia.

The €70 million (£63m) renewable facility, which will consist of 263,000 panels and have a total capacity of 100MW, is expected to create up to 500 jobs during construction.

Once built, SABIC’s industrial complex in Cartagena will become the first large-scale chemical production facility to fully operate on renewable electricity.

The commissioning of the solar plant will give SABIC customers in markets including the automotive and construction sectors access to 100% renewable power-produced polycarbonate solutions, in response to their demand for more sustainable products for a carbon neutral world.

Bob Maughon, SABIC’s Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Technology and Innovation at SABIC said: “This pioneering agreement with Iberdrola is a significant step towards achieving our long term sustainability and clean energy goals.

“Partnerships of this kind are the cornerstone of our business growth model. The photovoltaic solar power plant in Cartagena demonstrates that SABIC continues to drive the sustainability agenda in the chemical industry and that a large-scale transition is possible.”

The project will increase the renewable capacity installed by Iberdrola in the Region of Murcia by almost 60%.

Eduardo Insunza, Global Strategic Customers Director at Iberdrola added: “PPAs continue to place value on the competitiveness of renewables and continue to open up opportunities for the development of innovative projects that are transforming the present and future of energy in our country.

“The long term energy purchase and sales contracts provide stability to investments and have also become an optimal tool for managing the electricity supply of large consumers who are committed to clean and sustainable consumption.”