Water regulator Ofwat appoints first Head of Wales

Ofwat has announced the appointment of its Head of Wales, establishing a permanent presence in the country for the first time.

Bethan Evans, who will take on the position from 1st September 2020, will play an important role in ensuring the regulator is participating in Welsh policy discussions and Ofwat’s regulatory approach reflects the specific circumstances in the country.

Ms Evans, who qualified as a chartered accountant in 2012, joins from KPMG where she is an Associate Director in the infrastructure advisory practice.

Ofwat said she has gained wide-ranging experience advising government and corporate clients on strategic, policy and commercial issues.

Senior Director John Russell added: “We are delighted to appoint Bethan as our first Head of Wales. Reflecting circumstances in Wales is important to us so it is vital that we work together with representatives of Welsh communities to examine how and when we need to take a different approach to align with Welsh legislation and policies.

“Bethan will play a key role in making sure we can participate fully in Welsh policy discussions and strengthen our relationships with our Welsh stakeholders. I look forward to working with her as we push the sector to deliver for customers, the environment and society in Wales.”

Ms Evans said she is “excited” to take on the role to ensure Welsh customers and the wider community benefit from resilient and reliable services.

She added: “Water is one of Wales’ greatest natural assets and must be managed sustainably and responsibly.

“Ofwat is driving progress in the sector for current and future generations and I look forward to working together with Welsh stakeholders to help deliver these ambitions.”