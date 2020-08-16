Facebook inks large solar deal to power its operations with renewables

A new 70MW solar plant will support Facebook‘s operations in Tennessee Valley.

The energy producer Silicon Ranch will fund the construction of the solar facility and will own and operate the plant, which is expected to create more than 350 constructions jobs and come online in autumn 2022.

Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook, commented: “The nearly 450MW of new solar energy we are developing with TVA is an important part of our goal to support our global operations with 100% renewable energy.”

Silicon Ranch Co-Founder and CEO Reagan Farr said: “We’ve been proud to partner with Facebook to supply renewable energy to its state-of-the-art data centre in Georgia, and today we’re thrilled to support Facebook’s operations right here in the Valley.”

Facebook plans to support all its operations with 100% renewable energy, by the end of 2020.