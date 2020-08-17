Flora owner to spread carbon labelling across its products

The owner of Flora has announced plans to introduce on-pack carbon labelling across its plant-based products by the end of 2021.

Upfield hopes the labelling, which will be applied to 100 million packs of its plant-based spreads, margarines, butters and creams, will encourage consumers to make more sustainable choices.

Brands including Flora Plant in the UK and Ireland and Country Crock Plant Butter in the US have introduced the new labels and will be rolled out on other brands including Flora, Becel, ProActiv and Rama.

A study commissioned by Upfield, conducted across 21 markets in Europe and North America, is said to have found its plant-based margarines and spreads have a 70% smaller footprint on average, use half the amount of water and occupy 2/3 less land than dairy butter.

Dr. Jeanette Fielding, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at Upfield said: “Today’s food labels already provide consumers with a lot of important information about ingredients, health benefits, allergens, storage and use. By adding carbon labels, consumers will also be able to understand the impact their food choices have on our climate.

“This initiative will support the transition to a more sustainable food system, using full disclosure and transparency as a key motivator for sustainable food choices. We call upon our industry peers to follow suit and implement on-pack carbon labelling now.”