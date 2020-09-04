Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Indo-Swedish partnership to develop 65MW of energy storage in rural India

The installations are set to offer zero emission electricity, potable water, and cooling for rural villages

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 4 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Swedish energy storage company Azelio and Indian renewable energy firm Atria Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on installing 65MW capacity by 2025 in rural India.

The energy storage installations are set to offer zero-emission electricity, potable water and cooling for rural villages and will start in 2021 with small-scale projects of 100KW.

Sunder Raju, Director of Atria Power, said: “Atria’s investments in and understanding of renewable energy technology will allow Atria and Azelio to collaborate in providing clean electricity and low-temperature heat around the clock.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast