Indo-Swedish partnership to develop 65MW of energy storage in rural India

Swedish energy storage company Azelio and Indian renewable energy firm Atria Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on installing 65MW capacity by 2025 in rural India.

The energy storage installations are set to offer zero-emission electricity, potable water and cooling for rural villages and will start in 2021 with small-scale projects of 100KW.

Sunder Raju, Director of Atria Power, said: “Atria’s investments in and understanding of renewable energy technology will allow Atria and Azelio to collaborate in providing clean electricity and low-temperature heat around the clock.”