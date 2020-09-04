Apple invests in the construction of two of the ‘world’s largest’ wind turbines

Apple has unveiled plans to invest in the construction of two of the ‘world’s largest’ onshore wind turbines in Denmark.

Located near the Danish town of Esbjerg, the 200-metre-tall turbines are expected to produce 62GWh of clean electricity every year, enough to power almost 20,000 homes.

The plant will also act as a test site for offshore wind turbines.

The power produced at Esbjerg will support Apple’s 45,000-square-metre data centre in Viborg, with all surplus energy going into the Danish grid.

The data centre helps power Apple’s App Store, Apple Music, iMessage, Siri and other services, which are run on 100% renewable energy from local projects.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said: “Combatting climate change demands urgent action and global partnership and the Viborg data centre is powerful proof that we can rise to this generational challenge.

“Investments in clean energy deliver breakthrough innovations that bring clean energy and good jobs to businesses and local communities.”

Last month, Apple announced its plans to become carbon-neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.