Boris Johnson to unveil plan to power every UK home with offshore wind by 2030

The Prime Minister is set to pledge to power every home in the UK with offshore wind by 2030.

Boris Johnson will deliver his speech to the virtual Conservative Party conference today and will unveil the government’s plan to ‘create hundreds of thousands, if not millions of jobs’.

He will say: “We believe that in ten years’ time offshore wind will be powering every home in the country, with our target rising from 30GW to 40GW. Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle, the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands.”

The Prime Minister will also pledge to invest £160 million in the manufacture of next-generation wind turbines and the upgrade of ports and infrastructure.

The investment plan could lead to 2,000 construction jobs initially and will support up to 60,000 jobs by 2030 in ports, factories and supply chains.

Mr Johnson will vow to make the UK ‘the world leader’ in low-cost clean power generation.

He is expected to add: “We will not only build fixed arrays in the sea, we will build windmills that float on the sea, enough to deliver 1GW of energy by 2030, 15 times as much as the rest of the world put together.

“Far out in the deepest waters we will harvest the gusts and by upgrading infrastructure in places like Teeside and Humber and Scotland and Wales we will increase an offshore wind capacity that is already the biggest in the world.

“As Saudi Arabia is to oil, the UK is to wind, a place of almost limitless resource, but in the case of wind without the carbon emissions and without the damage to the environment.”