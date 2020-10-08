Low Carbon becomes first SME to join Prince of Wales’ Corporate Leaders Group

Renewable energy investment company Low Carbon Ltd has become the first SME to join The Prince of Wales’ Corporate Leaders Group (CLG).

The Prince of Wales’ CLG brings together executives from a cross-section of UK industry to accelerate progress towards a low carbon, sustainable economy through ideas and influential conversations with policymakers and peers to help achieve the goal of net zero emissions in the UK and Europe by 2050 at the latest.

Through bringing the voice of SMEs, the CLG hopes to explore the measures government can take to provide the policy certainty all SMEs require to commit and take action and is exploring the role its core members can play in engaging their supply chains through collaborative action to deliver a resilient, net zero economy.

CLG Director Eliot Whittington said: “We are excited to be extending membership to the SME community in the UK and believe the new perspectives they can offer and the opportunities to accelerate the transition to net zero will be invaluable.

“Members of the Prince of Wales’ Corporate Leaders Group are defined by their willingness to share experience and lead from the front. As our first SME member, we welcome Low Carbon to the group and look forward to their collaboration.”

Low Carbon Ltd invests in renewable energy projects across a range of technologies including solar, wind, energy storage, waste-to-energy and energy efficiency.

To date, its investments have avoided more than 755,000 tonnes of CO2, enough clean energy to power more than 106,000 homes.

Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive and Founder of Low Carbon added: “We are delighted to join The Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group and be its first SME member at a pivotal time for action on climate change. We hope that being part of CLG’s progressive voice on net zero will help more businesses from across the UK economy understand they have a part to play in the transition to climate neutrality.”