Businesses partnering with Haven Power receive 100% renewable electricity

Haven Power’s, Fuel Mix Disclosure for the reporting period April 2019 to March 2020 is 100% renewable.

Harry Matyjaszek
Tuesday 20 October 2020
Image: Haven Power

This means that all businesses who choose to partner with Haven Power receive 100% renewable electricity and can report zero carbon emissions under greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol, scope two. The average energy supplier sources just 38% of their electricity from renewable sources.

And, for the third year in a row, their product offering has been approved by EcoAct. EcoAct is an international consultancy that independently reviews our product offering, verifying that we’re 100% renewable.

This is a promoted article.

