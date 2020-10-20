Businesses partnering with Haven Power receive 100% renewable electricity

This means that all businesses who choose to partner with Haven Power receive 100% renewable electricity and can report zero carbon emissions under greenhouse gas (GHG) protocol, scope two. The average energy supplier sources just 38% of their electricity from renewable sources.

And, for the third year in a row, their product offering has been approved by EcoAct. EcoAct is an international consultancy that independently reviews our product offering, verifying that we’re 100% renewable.

Read more here

This is a promoted article.