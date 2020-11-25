Ørsted to trade and balance 40% of Dogger Bank’s power generation

The Danish wind offshore giant Ørsted has inked an agreement to trade and balance 40% of the power generated from offshore wind farm Dogger Bank.

Dogger Bank has also signed separate 15-year power purchase agreements with Shell Energy Europe, the energy trading company Danske Commodities and SSE Energy Supply.

Ørsted will have trading and balancing responsibility for 960MW while Shell Energy Europe, SSE Energy Supply and Danske Commodities will be responsible for 480MW each of installed generation capacity across Dogger Bank A and B.

Morten Buchgreitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted Markets and Bioenergy, said: “Handling a 15-year trading agreement with the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is indeed in line with our vision to create a world that runs entirely on green energy. We’re very much looking forward to our cooperation.”

Halfdan Brustad, Vice President for Dogger Bank at Equinor, said: “Large scale renewable energy projects like Dogger Bank aren’t only crucial for the UK to reach its net zero ambitions, the project will bring many economic benefits to the UK in terms of jobs and supply chain opportunities.”

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a joint venture between SSE Renewables, which is leading the construction of the offshore wind farm, and Equinor, which will operate the 3.6GW project during its lifetime.

When completed, Dogger Bank is claimed to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.