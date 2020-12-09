Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

EDF launches ‘cheapest ever’ tariff for EV drivers

The zero carbon renewable ‘GoElectric 35 tariff’ offers the cheapest off-peak rate on the market at just 4.5p/kWh

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 9 December 2020
Image: EDF Energy

EDF Energy has launched what it claims is its cheapest ever tariff for drivers of electric vehicles (EVs).

The zero carbon renewable ‘GoElectric 35 tariff’ offers the cheapest off-peak rate on the market at just 4.5p/kWh, allowing consumers to benefit from cheaper electricity for both their home and EV during off-peak hours.

EDF says customers driving a standard 40kW Nissan Leaf are able to fully charge the vehicle for just £1.80.

Consumers can also lease an EV through EDF from as little as £170 a month or buy an EV smart home charger.

Other zero carbon renewable tariffs available include the GoElectric single rate, which offers one fixed price day or night and the GoElectric 98 tariff, which offers 98 hours of off-peak electricity per week at 9p/kWh per week.

