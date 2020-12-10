Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Recycled wind turbine blades can help clean up cement production – but how?

GE Renewable Energy says ground-up turbine blades could replace raw materials such as coal, sand and clay in cement manufacturing facilities across the US

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 10 December 2020
Image: Shutterstock

GE Renewable Energy has launched a new partnership with Veolia North America (VNA) to recycle wind turbine blades to lower the emissions of cement production.

The partners aim to use ground-up blades from GE Renewable Energy’s US onshore wind turbines to replace raw materials such as coal, sand and clay in cement manufacturing facilities across the US.

It is expected that on average, nearly 90% of the blade material will be reused as repurposed materials for cement production.

The project is predicted to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cement production by 27%.

Anne McEntee, Chief Executive Officer of GE Renewable Energy’s Digital Services business, said: “Sustainable disposal of composites such as wind turbine blades has been a challenge, not only for the wind turbine industry but also for aerospace, maritime, automotive and construction industries.”

Bob Cappadona, Chief Operating Officer for VNA’s Environmental Solutions and Services division, said: “By adding wind turbine blades, which are primarily made of fibreglass to replace raw materials for cement manufacturing, we are reducing the amount of coal, sand and minerals that are needed to produce the cement, ultimately resulting in greener cement that can be used for a variety of products.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast