RWE to develop four onshore wind farms in France and Poland

German utility RWE is expanding its market presence in France and Poland with the construction of four onshore wind farms and an investment of €95 million (£84m).

The wind farms – three in France and one in Poland – will have a total installed capacity of 76MW, with the first French project already under construction and work expected to begin on the other projects in the first quarter of 2021.

All the projects followed the purchase of the European onshore wind and solar development business of Nordex, which RWE acquired in November 2020.

The acquisition added a further 2.7GW in France, Spain, Sweden and Poland to RWE’s existing 22GW development pipeline, with the bulk – 1.9GW – of the new portfolio based in France.

Katja Wunschel, COO Wind Onshore and PV Europe & APAC, RWE Renewables said: “Through the acquisition of the Nordex pipeline in 2020, we aimed at expanding our market presence especially in France. We are now following our words with actions.

“The first three onshore wind farms are being constructed in France and work on one of these has already begun. As this shows, we are consistent in making use of the growth opportunities that come our way. It also highlights our ambition to further expand our position as one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies.”

By the end of 2022, the company aims to expand its portfolio to a new capacity of more than 13GW.