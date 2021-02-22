Insulation the big winner of Green Homes Grant

Almost 88% of the Green Homes Grant’s installed measures were for insulation improvements.

Data by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), reveals of the 2,777 measures installed from applications received through 31st January, low carbon heat solutions accounted for 12% of all measures installed.

The most common measure installed was loft Insulation, with 1,082 measures installed, equivalent to 39% of measures. A further 27% of measures installed were for cavity wall insulation.

The largest number of installations was in the South East with 598 measures and East of England with 521 measures.

BEIS figures suggest to the end of January 2021, the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme received nearly 69,200 applications.

The highest number of applications were received in October 2020, soon after the scheme launched.

Of all applications, currently, 38% were approved, with 3% withdrawn or rejected, the report suggests.

For applications made to the end of January, 2,600 households had at least one measure installed.

Earlier this week, industry bodies have called on the government to accelerate the approval process as almost 35% of their members admit payment delays that are threatening the viability of their business.

The Environmental Audit Committee had previously estimated that the government would need more than ten years to reach its Green Homes Grant voucher target of 600,000 households,