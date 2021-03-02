Infrastructure

First power generated from 859MW Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm

When fully commissioned, it will be capable of generating enough green electricity to power more than 800,000 homes

Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Electricity has been generated for the first time from the Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm, located 32 kilometres off the Lincolnshire coast.

The RWE-led project started to install its 90 offshore wind turbines in January and has since completed the required commissioning activities on its transmission system to enable the export of power to the national grid in the UK for the first time.

The wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 859MW when all the turbines have been commissioning, which is due in 2021 and final project completion expected in early 2022.

It will be capable of generating enough green electricity to power more than 800,000 homes.

Sven Utermohlen, Chief Operating Officer Wind Offshore Global, RWE Renewables said: “The successful first generation is a fantastic achievement for our Triton Knoll project, which has delivered first power on schedule while coping with the many challenges posed by the Corona pandemic.

“It is a great credit to the project team and to all our supply chain partners that we have achieved this milestone and demonstrates our expertise and positive track record for delivering significant offshore infrastructure. We are well on track to complete turbine commissioning in 2021, with final project completion of Triton Knoll in early 2022.”

Total planned investment in the wind farm, which is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%), amounts to around £2 billion.

