SP Energy Networks completes £30m grid upgrade

SP Energy Networks (SPEN) has completed one of its biggest overhead line refurbishment projects to date in Southern Scotland with an investment worth £30 million.

They include major upgrades on the 68km ‘V route’ line which runs between Galashiels, Hawick and Harker, playing a vital role in connecting Central and Southern Scotland to the UK electricity network.

It carries the main high voltage supply into Hawick and connects directly into the National Grid’s Harker Substation in Carlisle as well as connects with the local electricity distribution network at key points where substations supply power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the Scottish Borders area.

SPEN worked with contractor Keltbray to replace all of the conductors along the line, with more than 280 towers also inspected.

The work, which took place over the last two years, is part of SPEN’s modernisation programme to future-proof the electricity network and increase resilience of supply in the area.

Transmission Director Pearse Murray said: “I’m delighted to be able to recognise the completion of one of our biggest ever overhead line refurbishment projects.

“This £30m investment is part of a substantial programme of work we are undertaking across Central and Southern Scotland to modernise our electricity transmission network. The refurbished line will, for many years, be an important part of a resilient, reliable and safe electricity network for the tens of thousands of customers we serve across the region.

“Our network is crucial to supporting the country’s transition to net zero emissions and this investment will help facilitate the adoption of cleaner energy solutions as we build a greener future.”