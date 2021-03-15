Severn Trent trials new technology to reline water pipes

Severn Trent is trialling new technology to reline the inside of its pipes, claiming to be the first water company in the world to use this pipe renewal technology.

It has installed specialist lining material inside a stretch of pipes in Wrexham, in partnership with UK developer Aqualiner, to provide greater protection and reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area.

The innovative design means it is quicker and cheaper to install than existing open-cut and slip lining techniques, requiring a smaller footprint on the road and resulting in less traffic management and less disruption for customers.

The new technology is also capable of lining sections where the host pipe is no longer structurally sound or where part of the pipe wall is missing.

Jamie Perry, Innovation Trials Lead for Severn Trent said: “We’re really excited to be trialling this new technology because if it’s successful, it could transform how we work going forward. Aqualiner has the potential to offer us a more efficient, less disruptive way of dealing with our ageing network of pipes, by structurally lining the inside.

“Currently, our main option is to renew leaky pipes by digging them up and replacing them. Aqualiner has the potential to fully line a pipe with reduce excavations and less time on site. Ultimately, this means our customers experience less disruption. We look forward to our continuing partnership with Aqualiner as we further develop their system to include a greater range of pipe diameters.”