RWE Renewables’ battery storage powers up in Ireland

RWE Renewables’ first European battery storage project has entered full operations in Ireland.

The 8.5MWh facility is capable of providing a rapid delivery of electricity into the grid to balance fluctuations resulting from the growing proportion of electricity generated by intermittent renewables.

It is located in in Stephenstown, Balbriggran in County Dublin and is the first of two battery storage facilities that RWE is bringing online this year.

Cathal Hennessy, Country Chair, RWE Renewables Ireland said: “Stephenstown is a utility-scale battery storage investment, in a market which is already committed to renewable energies and which provides dedicated support for battery storage.

“Ireland is an excellent starting point for RWE Renewables as we look to expand and grow our battery storage technology business and become a key partner in Ireland’s low carbon energy transition.”

RWE also developed and now operates the 10MW Dromadda Beg Onshore Wind Farm in County Kerry in Ireland and earlier this year submitted a planning application for the 62MW Lyre Onshore Wind Farm, located on the borders of County Cork.