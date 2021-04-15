Chinese official asks Japan’s Deputy PM to take a sip of Fukushima treated water

A Chinese government official has recommended Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso take a sip of Fukushima treated water to prove his previous claims that water is drinkable.

Mr Aso’s claim was made to further support the Japanese government’s recent decision to dispose of more than one million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Mr Aso had reportedly said: “I have heard we will have no harm if we drink the treated water.”

Lijian Zhao, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman called the Japanese official to drink from the treated radioactive water from Fukushima Daiitchi nuclear power station.

Mr Zhao said: “Some say Japan’s decision was endorsed by the US. But that doesn’t mean endorsement by the international community.

“Oddly, the US ‘thanked’ Japan for its efforts. If the US values environmental protection, it should shoulder its responsibility rather than adopt double standards.

“Ocean is not Japan’s trash can and the Pacific Ocean is not Japan’s sewer. It should not expect the world to pay the bill for its treatment of wastewater. A Japanese official said the water is “OK to drink”, why doesn’t he take a sip first? They should not pretend to be ignorant.”