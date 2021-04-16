Great Britain’s pipeline for renewable and battery projects skyrockets to 86GW

An 86GW pipeline for renewable energy and storage projects across England, Scotland and Wales is waiting to go live.

That’s according to the latest figures from Cornwall Insight‘s Renewables Pipeline Tracker, which show around 40.6GW of them are in the ‘scoping’ process.

That is where sites haven’t yet submitted a planning application but have a grid connection option confirmed through National Grid‘s Transmission Entry Capacity (TEC) Register.

The report also shows a further 13.5GW of pipeline capacity is currently classified as ‘application submitted’ and awaiting planning approval.

A total of 24.5GW of new capacity is marked as ‘awaiting construction’ while 7.8GW is currently ‘under construction’.