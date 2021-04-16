New York announces $25m to boost energy efficiency in commercial buildings

Funding worth $25 million (£18.2m) has been announced to boost the energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in commercial buildings in New York.

The Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) + Tenants Programme will support replicable approaches for commercial office buildings to cost effectively reduce energy consumption.

It will offer a 33% project cost-share to solution providers, with a maximum of $400,000 (£290,764) per project.

Proposals should demonstrate how providers will use innovative responsive technology that continuously collects and analyses data to work with both commercial tenants and building owners to optimise energy efficiency opportunities in their spaces and better align energy use with occupancy conditions.

To be eligible for cost-sharing, projects must co-ordinate with building owners and tenants to provide real-time energy monitoring for at least 75% of the total building energy consumption, including leased tenant spaces.

Commercial office buildings with two or more tenants, the majority of which are located in New York City, are eligible for the programme and cost-sharing includes up to three years of ongoing services.

In New York City, commercial buildings account for nearly 26% of total greenhouse gas emissions and tenants control more than 60% of commercial office building energy consumption.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said: “As we continue to confront climate change head on, it is important to remember that buildings are one of the largest sources of harmful greenhouse gas emissions in our state and therefore represent the greatest opportunity to reduce their future impact.

“Our economy is rapidly changing post-COVID and the commercial spaces market will never be the same again, so it is imperative that we use this time to evaluate our commercial workplaces to ensure they are safe, energy efficient and sustainable.”