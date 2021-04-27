Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Landmark deal to make King’s Cross ‘UK’s first’ green gas district

The green gas deal is forecast to halve the district’s carbon footprint

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 27 April 2021
Image: Iona Capital

A new deal is claimed to help King’s Cross become the first neighbourhood in the UK to move the entire gas supply to green gas.

The new agreement will see the estate’s 2,000 homes, four million square feet of offices, retail and dining space have all heating and hot water powered by green gas.

The green gas deal is predicted to halve the area’s carbon footprint saving an estimated 20,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Nearly 40,000MWh of green gas will be delivered to King’s Cross every year from an anaerobic digestion plant in Scotland owned by the low carbon investor Iona Capital.

Further green gas certificates totalling 21,000MWh will be purchased from other sites to cover the estate’s gas needs.

Claudine Blamey, Head of Sustainability for King’s Cross, commented: “This is an exciting and
significant step for King’s Cross and its journey to zero carbon.

“We know that the UK faces a significant challenge in providing heating for homes and businesses whilst also being able to deliver on its commitments to decarbonise, and we hope this will encourage more investment in the green gas sector.”

