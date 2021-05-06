Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Germany unveils plans for 65% cut in emissions by 2030

Under the new targets, the government aims to bring the country to carbon-neutrality by 2045

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 6 May 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Germany is set to approve tougher climate targets, including a 65% carbon dioxide emissions cut by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

During a press conference, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze shared with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz a draft with the revised climate target which is expected to be passed in the Cabinet next week.

According to the new plan, Germany aims to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 88% by 2040 and reach net zero by 2045.

If realised, the country will become ‘climate-neutral’ five years earlier than initially planned.

Minister Schulze said: “Above all, we are now no longer just talking about ‘whether’ and ‘how much’, but about the best and fairest measures.

“For me, that means more fairness between generations, planning security and a procedure that does not stall the economy, but rather rebuilds and modernises it.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast