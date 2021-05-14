Efficiency & Environment

Climate change – the new contraceptive?

Survey shows a third of young people want fewer children due to environmental concerns

Friday 14 May 2021
Worries over climate change are putting a third of 18-24 year olds off having kids altogether or having fewer children.

A new poll, conducted by campaign charity Population Matters, finds among 25-34 year-olds, approximately a quarter have the same views too.

The survey of 4,177 adults also shows almost 81% of 18-24 year-old respondents in the poll are currently childfree.

Population Matters director Robin Maynard said: “The landscape of parenting is changing fast and young people face personal and global considerations their parents never did.”

