Nearly 40% are ‘worried about paying for energy bills’

Almost 40% of the public are either very worried or fairly worried about energy bill payments.

Figures from the latest BEIS Public Attitudes Tracker reveal the number of billpayers has increased from March 2020, when it was 37%.

Last March, almost a quarter of the public said they have switched supplier in the last year, with a

further 45% saying they have switched supplier more than a year ago.

The research also shows almost 43% of consumers were most likely to trust energy suppliers to improve the energy efficiency of their homes by installing relevant measures if paid to do so.

In regard to climate change in the UK, nine-in-ten people had noticed at least one current impact, while 8% had not noticed any impacts.