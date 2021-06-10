Thames Water appoints new Director for renewables boost

Thames Water has announced the appointment of a new Director to its Executive team to expand its renewable energy business and help create more green spaces.

Tony Vasishta will become the Chief Executive Officer of Ventures, a new business unit aimed at offering renewable energy solutions and creating new outdoor public spaces.

Sewage power, wind and solar energy are currently covering around a quarter of Thames Water’s electricity needs, saving nearly £40 million in energy costs each year.

The company plans to reach net zero by 2030.

Sarah Bentley, Thames Water Chief Executive Officer, said: “Thames Water is already the largest producer of renewable energy within the water industry and we have some very exciting opportunities to grow this business in the coming years, helping us achieve net zero by 2030.

“I’m delighted Tony Vasishta will be joining the Executive team to grow our renewable energy and property ventures, and open up new green spaces for our customers to enjoy.”

Tony Vasishta said: “The opportunities the company has to grow this business are considerable, especially in the area of renewable energy.“