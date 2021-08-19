Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Policy

Prisons set to cut carbon as well as crime

Solar panels are to be installed at 19 prisons, preventing up to 1,300 tonnes of carbon emissions

Kiran Bose
Thursday 19 August 2021
More than 16,000 solar panels are set to be installed in prisons across England, expected to save up to £800,000 per year and slash up to 1,300 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The government is targeting installations at 19 prisons to help contribute to its net zero aims.

The solar panels are projected to supply 20% of each prison’s electricity, with HMP Bullingdon, Erlestoke and Wayland the first to undergo the installation in the coming months.

This follows installations earlier this year in prisons such as HMP Bure and Whitemoor.

Alex Chalk, Prisons and Probation Minister, said: “As we build back safer and greener from the pandemic, our prisons are playing their part in the government’s ambitious environmental plans.

“Alongside our wider sustainable action across the estate, including new all-electric prisons, we will ensure our jails are good for the pocket and the planet.”

