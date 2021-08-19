Finance & Markets, Top Stories

EDF Energy’s customers to see 12% increase on their bills

The price rise will affect customers on standard variable tariffs

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 19 August 2021
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock

EDF Group’s subsidiary EDF Energy has today confirmed that its customers on standard variable tariff paying by direct debit will see their bill increase by 12% from 1st October.

That follows Ofgem’s announcement of the new price cap just a few days ago.

The regulator said that energy costs have risen by more than 50% in the last six months with soaring gas prices leading the trend.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “We know a price rise is never welcome, especially in tough times. In 2020, prices for our standard variable customers fell by an average of £100 a year, and we’ll cut prices again as soon as we are able.”

