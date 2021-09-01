The party continues until the punch bowl is removed…

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

Why it’s more than supply chains and opportunism driving sustained energy commodity price rises

Does loose monetary and fiscal policy mean more of the same for energy buyers?

Oil turbulence causes a storm, but has it run out of steam?

How the politics of NS2 is supporting high prices in gas for now

Why coal fired electricity generation remains a critical source of power and a sign of the times as we head towards the COP26 summit

This is a promoted article.