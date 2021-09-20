China’s Xi Jinping may not be at COP26 confirms Alok Sharma

President of China Xi Jingping is yet to confirm his attendance at this year’s climate change conference in Glasgow.

This was confirmed by COP26 President Alok Sharma, commenting: “No, not yet”, when asked by Sky News whether Jingping had committed to being a part of the summit.

He elaborated: “There is no doubt that China is going to be part of the key to all of this. They are the biggest emitter in the world.

“What President Xi Jinping has said is that they are going to strictly restrict the use of coal in this next five-year period, from 2026 they are going to phase down. But we want to see the detail of that.

“They have said to me they want the COP26 to be a success. The ball is in their court. We want them to come forward and make it a success together with the rest of the world.”

Although Mr Sharma was confident of positive talks held with China on cutting emissions, it remains to be seen whether the world’s biggest emitter will have a part to play in proceedings this November.