Final turbine installed at 857MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm

The last of 90 turbines has been installed at the Triton Knoll offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Lincolnshire.

Turbine installation at the 857MW offshore wind farm started in January 2021, with final project completion expected in 2022.

Triton Knoll, jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%), will be capable of generating enough green electricity to power the equivalent of more than 800,000 homes in the UK.

The wind farm, which has a total investment plan of £2 billion, generated its first power and delivered it to the grid in February 2021.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Wind Offshore of RWE Renewables said installation of the final turbine is a “proud moment” for the companies.

He added: “They have worked under the most difficult of circumstances due to COVID to ensure we achieve our milestones and complete construction on schedule. This is an exceptional achievement and further demonstrates RWE’s expertise and leadership in managing the most modern offshore wind farms in the world.”