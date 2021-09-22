UK household emissions ‘fell by 10% in 2020’

UK household emissions dropped by 10% last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed.

The latest ONS report suggests households who are responsible for emissions related to consumer expenditure reduced emissions to 133 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2020, one of the biggest annual reductions in this sector since 1990.

Consumer expenditure emissions are coming mainly from heating homes and travelling.

The data also shows that transport recorded the biggest fall in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, dropping by more than 40% from 2019 to 2020.

The ONS estimates the UK’s total GHG emissions for last year were 480 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

That translates to a 13% decline from 2019 and reflects the biggest single-year drop since 1990 when the statistics began.