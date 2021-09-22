New £1.6m simulator to ‘transform’ decommissioning in the North Sea

A new £1.6 million immersive simulation suite that is expected to transform approaches to offshore decommissioning and renewable energy infrastructure projects in the North Sea has officially been launched in Scotland.

Located at the National Decommissioning Centre (NDC), a global research and development hub based in Aberdeenshire, the suite can undertake detailed marine technology and operational simulations as well as complex data modelling and visualisation.

These advanced capabilities are expected to provide a “safe, virtual environment” where users can simulate offshore and subsea operations in real time, such as the removal or installation of energy infrastructure, deploying a range of equipment and vessels to see which are best suited and introducing challenging factors such as variable weather and tidal conditions.

The first funded project to use the simulator, working with local company Aubin, is assessing novel techniques for the installation of anchor systems for floating offshore wind turbines, with the aim of delivering more cost-effective methods of anchor installations.

The project is a partnership between the University of Aberdeen and the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) and has been jointly funded by the Scottish Government, the UK Government and the NZTC through the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

Myrtle Dawes, Solutions Centre Director at the Net Zero Technology Centre said: “The simulator is an important addition to the National Decommissioning Centre and will be a valuable resource for industry to establish the viability of future decommissioning and energy transition projects through scenario planning and data science.

“Harnessing data is a key element of our recently launched Net Zero Technology Transition Programme (NZTTP) which aims to transform the North Sea energy system, through the delivery of seven projects including Data for Net Zero (D4NZ). With data science, visualisation and computer modelling at its core, the D4NZ project will utilise the centre’s simulator to power forward a reimagined offshore energy system enabled by data sharing and evidence-based decision-making.”