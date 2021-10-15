Essar submits application for two UK hydrogen production plants

Essar Oil (UK) has submitted a planning application for the construction of two hydrogen production plants at its Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port.

They will be part of the ‘HyNet North West’ initiative, an innovative low carbon and hydrogen energy project that aims to unlock a low carbon future across North West England and North East Wales.

The two blue hydrogen hubs are expected to attract around £750 million of investment and if approved, work is scheduled to begin on site by the end of 2022, with hydrogen production set to commence by the mid-2020s.

The first phase of the development will be capable of producing 350MWh of low carbon hydrogen while the second hydrogen production plant will have a capacity of 700MWh of hydrogen.

The projects will support the government’s target of 5GW of low carbon hydrogen capacity for power, transport, industry and homes by 2030.

Deepak Maheshwari, Essar Chief Executive Officer said: “Essar is committed to delivering on its transition to low carbon operations. The planned evolution of our Stanlow Refinery is set to power the UK’s low carbon revolution for years to come, creating jobs and helping local communities flourish.”