Pressure drop with uptick in wind, LNG and above seasonal norm weather, but November is the test

In this week’s Resonance podcast episode, Alfa Energy Group’s Jeremy Nicholson and Jason Durden discuss the improvement in supplies from wind and LNG, and what to watch out for as we head towards November.

In this episode you will learn:

LNG deliveries are up, a significant recovery from where we were, and weather is above seasonal norms, but November is the big test

Power price make-up is much more multifaceted, but wind is the big player in the UK

Oil has greater flexibility, but we wait on the November announcements from OPEC+ (as the controlling influence), to see where prices go from here

As the UK and EU prices for carbon converge, we look at the factors behind it

This is a promoted article.