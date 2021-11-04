Plug-in vehicle registrations keep soaring in worst October for car industry in 30 years

Registrations of plug-in vehicles, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), continued to increase last month, the worst October the car industry has experienced in the last 30 years.

That’s according to a new report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggests that BEV registrations grew by 73.1% last month.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) increased their market share to 7.9%.

The SMMT also estimates that plug-in vehicles currently account for 16.6% of all cars registered so far in 2021.

The data suggests that nearly 106,265 cars were registered last month, a 24.6% fall compared to the same period last year and the weakest October since 1991.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The current performance reflects the challenging supply constraints, with the industry battling against semiconductor shortages and increasingly strong economic headwinds as inflation rises, taxes increase and consumer confidence has weakened.

“Electrified vehicles, however, continue to buck the trend, with almost one-in-six new cars registered this year capable of zero-emission motoring, growth that is fundamental to the UK’s ability to hit its net zero targets.”