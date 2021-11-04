Scotland to receive £18m boost to achieve net zero

Glasgow is at the heart of the climate conversation this week, with the hosting of COP26, but the UK government is now looking to accelerate sustainable growth across the country.

More than 50 projects in Scotland are set to receive upwards of £18 million in government investment to level up and deliver net zero.

The funding is part of the Community Renewal Fund, which is providing £200 million to the entire UK, to boost around 500 projects in towns, villages and coastal communities.

The projects set to receive funding are those that support the country’s path to net zero emissions.

One of these projects is a carbon-neutral village to be developed in Dumfries and Galloway, with around 470 smart homes – it will receive just under £1 million.

Other investments include a boost to skills training for young people and supporting the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Scotland.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, commented: “As we unite and level up the whole UK, we are determined to help communities the length and breadth of the country make the most of their talents and create new opportunities in their areas.

“The funding we are announcing today supports local projects across Scotland, from the borders to Na h-Eileanan Siar, which will create new jobs and help us to achieve net zero carbon emissions.”