EDF to move 5m customers to Octopus Energy Group digital platform

EDF has agreed a deal with Octopus Energy Group to move its five million customers onto its Kraken platform.

In making the move, EDF follows Good Energy and E.ON in moving customers over to Octopus Energy Group’s technology platform.

It is a digital energy platform that connects all parts of the energy supply chain, from renewable energy generation to customer service and billing.

Kraken will manage EDF’s customer accounts in the UK and develop its home heat and electric vehicle (EV) offers.

The customer accounts will be migrated onto Kraken from 2023, which will make the platform responsible for 20 million clients worldwide.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF, said: “We’re determined to operate a strong, sustainable and diverse retail business that can deliver a great experience to our employees and customers.

“Whilst our existing systems continue to serve us well, Kraken’s dynamic platform will grow with us, adapting quickly to the rapid changes happening in the energy industry as we accelerate action to tackle climate change.

“For our customers, this investment will allow us to offer our great services even more efficiently to even more customers and is our commitment to them that we are not going anywhere. We are here for the long-term, helping Britain achieve net zero.”

Octopus Energy Group Founder Greg Jackson added: “We developed Kraken to make it easier and cheaper for energy companies to offer green energy and better customer service, while still making it quick and easy to use by the team.

“EDF’s customers have always been a priority to them and now the brilliant customer experience they enjoyed can be built upon with efficient and innovative energy technology and an expanded offering that really drives the renewable energy revolution.”