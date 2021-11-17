UK Government should not green light Cambo, Nicola Sturgeon says

The First Minister has said the UK Government should not give green light to the proposed Cambo oil field.

Speaking at the Scottish Parliament and updating MSPs on the outcomes of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow she said: “I have made my position very clear, I don’t think we can go on extracting new oil and gas forever, that’s why we moved away from the policy of maximum economic recovery and I don’t think we can go and continue to give the go-ahead to new oil fields.

“So, I don’t think that Cambo should get the green light. I am not the one taking that decision so I have set out a proposal for a climate assessment and I think the presumption would be that Cambo couldn’t and shouldn’t pass any rigorous climate assessment.”

In August Ms Sturgeon urged Boris Johnson to reconsider oil and gas licensing plans.