Nearly half of employees ‘consider ditching WFH to save on heating bills’

New research estimates employees can save £324 a year by working from the office

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Soaring energy bills because of the rise in wholesale gas prices, has left many employees thinking of returning to the office to save on their heating bills while keeping warm this winter.

That’s according to a survey of 1,888 employees who had been working from home in some capacity this year, conducted by Electric Radiators Direct.

It suggests that 49% of the workforce surveyed would be more mindful of their energy consumption overall due to the energy price hike.

It also showed 22% of workers would not turn their heating on at all when home working.

The poll was followed by a study which estimated that employees could save £27 a month, or £324 a year, by working from the office.

