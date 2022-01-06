New 32MW battery storage plant fired up near Bristol

A new battery storage plant with a total capacity of 32MW has been fired up near the city of Bristol, in the Avonmouth region.

Voltalia commissioned the Hallen Battery Energy Storage Scheme (BESS), which comprises of 16 modules, each with a capacity of 2MWh per unit.

The plant stored and released its first kWh of electricity on 23rd December 2021.

It will operate in several markets, providing frequency management, balancing and other ancillary services on the UK grid, locally and nationally.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia said: “The commencement of commissioning of the Hallen Battery Energy Storage Scheme is another success for Voltalia in this rapidly developing segment. We are very happy to support the energy transition in the United Kingdom, which is experiencing strong growth in renewable energies in its energy mix.”

The company has built and operated 22 solar plants for third-party customers, with a total capacity of 193MW.