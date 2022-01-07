Council launches free ‘try before buy’ EV loan scheme for businesses

Businesses in County Durham, North East England are invited to borrow an electric van and try it for their operations at no cost.

The vans, which will be free to loan for up to three weeks, are funded by the Durham County Council.

The scheme aims to encourage smaller businesses to cut their carbon dioxide emissions.

Councillor Mark Wilkes, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Climate Change, said: “There are many small and medium-sized businesses across the county who we know care passionately about their impact on the environment, and who would like to do more to reduce their fuel costs and emissions, but making the switch to an electric commercial vehicle can be daunting.

“The option to borrow a van gives businesses the perfect opportunity to find out more, and to see first-hand the fuel savings available before they commit.”